Post Super 30 release, Hrithik Roshan to finally visit Patna

Post the release of Super 30, based on the inspiring life and struggle of world-renowned mathematician Anand Kumar, the film’s leading man Hrithik Roshan would finally make it to Anand Kumar’s hometown Patna early this week.

For the first time, we may add. Which is odd, considering almost the entire film is Patna-based (though shot in Varanasi). Confirming this, a source from the film’s production team informs, “Hrithik has never been to Patna. After playing Anand Kumar his popularity in Bihar has reached hysterical proportions. So it’s only fair that he visit Patna.”

A huge security bandobast is being arranged for Hrithik’s visit to Bihar’s capital where he is expected to land early next week. Anand Kumar is expected to join Hrithik Roshan in Patna to meet and greet fans.

Incidentally, the film’s tainted director Vikas Bahl who was called out for alleged sexual harassment, remains distanced from the public eye in spite of the film’s success.