Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.07.2019 | 2:11 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Post Super 30 release, Hrithik Roshan to finally visit Patna

BySubhash K. Jha

Post the release of Super 30, based on the inspiring life and struggle of world-renowned mathematician Anand Kumar, the film’s leading man Hrithik Roshan would finally make it to Anand Kumar’s hometown Patna early this week.

Post Super 30 release, Hrithik Roshan to finally visit Patna

For the first time, we may add. Which is odd, considering almost the entire film is Patna-based (though shot in Varanasi). Confirming this, a source from the film’s production team informs, “Hrithik has never been to Patna. After playing Anand Kumar his popularity in Bihar has reached hysterical proportions. So it’s only fair that he visit Patna.”

A huge security bandobast is being arranged for Hrithik’s visit to Bihar’s capital where he is expected to land early next week. Anand Kumar is expected to join Hrithik Roshan in Patna to meet and greet fans.

Incidentally, the film’s tainted director Vikas Bahl who was called out for alleged sexual harassment, remains distanced from the public eye in spite of the film’s success.

Also Read: Did Hrithik Roshan just DENY signing Satte Pe Satta remake?

More Pages: Super 30 Box Office Collection , Super 30 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Super 30 Box Office Collections Day 3 - The…

WAR: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff get…

Super 30 Box Office Collections Day 2: The…

Box Office: Super 30 Day 3 in overseas

Box Office: Super 30 Day 2 in overseas

Super 30 Box Office Collections: The Hrithik…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification