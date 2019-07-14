BREAKING: Mission Mangal’s trailer to be unveiled at a GRAND EVENT in Mumbai on July 18; trailer to be attached with The Lion King

What Eid is to Salman Khan, Independence Day is to Akshay Kumar! Barring 2014, he has had a release in this beneficial period in all the years from 2013 to 2017 – Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara (2013), Brothers (2015), Rustom (2016), Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Gold (2018). 2019 will be no exception as he’s all set to unveil an unconventional space drama, Mission Mangal on August 15. The 45 second teaser was unveiled on July 8 and it got a very encouraging response. Now it has to come light that its trailer will be out on Thursday July 18.

Says a source associated with the project, “The trailer launch will be a grand affair. Not just Akshay Kumar but the actress, or the main pillars of the film – Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen will also be present. The team of the film also plan to spruce up the multiplex, where the launch will take place, with some space theme, keeping in mind the fact that it’s based on a group of space scientists.”

The source adds, “It is sure to be one of the most exciting events of the year. Akshay Kumar, as we all know, is at his wittiest best at events. He’s sure to entertain one and all with his one-liners. Media and aam junta will also get to see off-screen camaraderie of the actresses which the team promises will be a surprise of the event.”

Mission Mangal is not a solo release on August 15. Two more films – Prabhas-starrer Saaho and the hard-hitting Batla House, starring John Abraham, will also be hitting screens on the same day. Trade is concerned as to how three big films can come on the same day. The source continues, “The media will surely be present in full force as they’ll love to know what Akshay has to say about this clash. John had given his opinion at the Batla House trailer launch and it’ll be interesting to see what Akshay has to say on this clash.” Besides the cast, director Jagan Shakti and co-producer R Balki will also be in attendance.

The trailer of Mission Mangal will be out immediately on the internet after the launch. For those wanting to see it on the big screen, they can do so from Friday July 19 onwards. The trailer will be attached with the prints of the much awaited Hollywood flick The Lion King. “Fox Star Studios has backed Mission Mangal and they are in tie-up now with Walt Disney, producers of The Lion King. Hence, it makes sense to have Mission Mangal’s trailer with the Jon Favreau-directorial.”

Mission Mangal is based on the Mangalyaan space mission that was launched by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on November 5, 2013. It was India’s first such mission and it made ISRO the fourth space agency in the world after Roscosmos, NASA and the European Space Agency, to reach Mars. The film shall focus majorly on the group of women scientists who played a significant role in this feat.

Also Read: Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar is super impressed with a fan made poster (check it out)

More Pages: Mission Mangal Box Office Collection