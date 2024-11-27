After kicking off their own TV drama channel, the telly couple have introduced their second show Rafuu in their latest social media video.

Actor-producer couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who recently unveiled Dreamiyata Dramaa, a family entertainment platform that promises to offer fresh and meaningful content, have announced their next upcoming show Rafuu, after unveiling their first show Lovely Lolla starring Gauahar Khan and Isha Malviya. Along with the show, they have also introduced the cast member for their second show as the Bigg Boss girl Ayesha Khan.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta took to social media to share the exciting update, posting a fun reel featuring themselves and introducing Ayesha Khan as the new face of their upcoming venture. Accompanying the announcement, they wrote, “RAFUU on @dreamiyatadramaa super soon. Subscribe to the YouTube channel now for more updates (evil eye emojis).”

Ayesha Khan, last seen on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss Season 17, is set to make her debut as a lead actress in Rafuu. Fans of the star will soon get to witness her acting prowess on screen, with the show promising to bring her into their homes daily once it premieres.

Speaking of Dreamiyata Dramaa, it encapsulates Ravi and Sargun’s shared vision of high-quality family entertainment that appeals to viewers across generations. The platform aims at offering a rich mix of genres and formats, including serials, music videos, and feature films, while staying rooted in authenticity, innovation, and artistic excellence.

This venture marks another milestone for Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who have not only established themselves as actors but also as producers. For the unversed, the couple, who are also continuing with their acting projects, launched their production house Dreamiyaata Productions prior to the channel and have been produced television serials like Udaariyaan, Junooniyatt, and the ongoing Badal Pe Paon Hain.

