The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa has turned out to be a memorable affair. It started with a bang and was filled with memorable film premiers and panel discussions. Numerous celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood made their presence felt. And if you feel that the starry presence at IFFI this year is over, you are mistaken. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the closing ceremony on Thursday, November 28, will also be a star-studded affair.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna to attend IFFI 2024 closing ceremony along with Vikrant Massey, Bandish Bandits team

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “One of the biggest superstars of India, Allu Arjun, will grace the closing ceremony of IFFI this year. He’ll be joined by Rashmika Mandanna, his Pushpa 2 co-star. The much-awaited film releases next Thursday, December 5. Their presence is sure to add to the excitement surrounding IFFI and also that of the film.”

There are many more celebrities attending IFFI. The source continued, “Pratik Gandhi and Vikrant Massey will also be present at the closing ceremony. Another exciting factor of the closing ceremony is the presence of the Bandish Bandits team. The season 2 releases in December and as part of its promotions, Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Mame Khan, Nikhita Gandhi and Digvijay Singh Rathee will perform live.”

Also Read: IFFI 2024: A R Rahman makes first PUBLIC appearance after divorce announcement; shares anecdote about Lata Mangeshkar: When he returned to LA empty handed after a 3 month wait…

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.