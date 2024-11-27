It’s been three years since the haunting thriller Chhori, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, released. The spine chilling horror drama directed by Vishal Furia was lauded by the audiences for the intense performance by Nushrratt in the character of Sakshi. Ever since its release, the fans and the audiences were waiting for the sequel and taking into account the release anniversary, Nushrratt Bharuccha surprised fans with an exciting sneak peek into Chhori 2.

The actress, who garnered critical acclaim for her performance in the first part, took to social media and shared a series of pictures from the sequel. She captioned the post, “Celebrating 3 Years of Chhori with a lil sneak peek from Chhori 2 #Chhori2 coming soon.”

With the glimpses from the sequel being released, fans and the audiences are excited to know what's there in store with the next saga and they can't wait to watch Nushrratt Bharuccha in another intense performance with the sequel that features an ensemble cast.

For the unversed, Chhori, the first film in the franchise, was the official Hindi remake of the Marathi horror film Lapachhapi (2016), which was directed by Vishal Furia himself and starred Pooja Sawant in the lead. It was a rare Marathi movie that dabbled into the horror genre and also managed to get positive reviews and box office success.

