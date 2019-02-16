Mouni Roy’s balancing act!

Mouni Roy, who made a stellar debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, has interesting line up of projects releasing this year. With three highly-anticipated movies that she is currently working on simultaneously – Made In China, RAW and Brahmastra, Mouni is certainly on a roll!

Since the talented actress plays interesting characters in her forthcoming films varied in genre, she had to adhere to different workout and diet pattern. A source informs, “In Made in China also featuring Rajkummar Rao, Mouni plays the role of a housewife and will be seen sporting traditional attire (Gujarati). In order to look her part, she had to gain on extra kilos. The actor was not into regular gym session, more of running and jogging”

“Similarly for RAW – Romeo Akbar Walter, Mouni had to follow a unique diet and workout regime and emphasizes on the consumption of fruits and vegetables while containing some lean protein sources like more fish and beans. For Brahmashtra also featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, diet specialist Angie Kassabie helped her with her diet in an effective way while shooting for the film in Bulgaria,” the source adds.

Mouni informs, “Working on these three different projects have turned out to be quite an interesting yet a challenging journey. In order to maintain the authenticity of the characters and look the part respectively that I am playing in all the films, I had to follow different workout pattern which was quite taxing.”

Interestingly, Mouni will also be seen performing an extremely tough 180-degree high kick in one of the movies.

More Pages: Made In China Box Office Collection