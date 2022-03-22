Alex Pina, the creator of Spanish-language Netflix hit Money Heist, has extended his exclusive deal with the streaming giant to create a high-concept series inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the still-untitled series is set in a luxury underground bunker, where the country’s 1 percent, retreats to escape catastrophe on the surface. Pina said the inspiration for the show came from a Spanish newspaper article published on October 9, 2021, about rich Spaniards purchasing bunkers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some of the new shelters that were being built were luxury homes in the subsoil,” told Pina to THR. “Up to 15 floors down, with exclusive services, such as cinema, pool, spa, gym and common gardens, with water and food to survive more than five years. An underground community for 75 people. And then we thought about what life would be like there. Social, family and romantic relationships, in an underground shelter to which they had hastily and exclusively fled.”

Alex Pina is also working on a Money Heist spinoff centered on Pedro Alonso’s Berlin character from the original series, slated for a 2023 Netflix release. Originally created for Spanish network Antenna 3 in 2017, Money Heist, being one of the most profitable and well-known shows, became an international hit on Netflix. The five-season phenomenon remains one of the most-watched shows on the platform.

