The Kashmir Files, helmed by Vivek Agnihotri and starring Anupam Kher in the lead, is making waves at the box office in India. Not just that, it has started a lot of discussions around it. From politicians to cricketers to actors, many are have had views about the film. With that being said, with the ongoing mixed reactions to the film, the Kota administration of Rajasthan has imposed Section 144 starting March 22 in view of the film's screening. Section 144 will be in place in Kota till April 21.

The Kashmir Files: Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan’s Kota starting March 22 in view of film’s screening

"Section 144 will be imposed in Kota from tomorrow, March 22, till April 21, in view of maintaining law & order with the screening of The Kashmir Files," read the order, according to a report in India Today. The order cities that there should not be crowd gathering to watch the movie. In addition, the upcoming festival in the district is to be conducted in a ceremonial manner and people should not gather to take baths in rivers including canals.

Several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Goa, and Uttarakhand, have made the film tax-free. The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

