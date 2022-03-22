South Korean actress Kim Sejeong, who currently is headlining the rom-com series A Business Proposal, has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, the actress along with the cast wrapped the series. The information about her diagnosis was shared on her official handles on social media.

The official statement, shared by her agency Jellyfish Entertainment, read, "Today on March 22nd, artist Kim Sejeong has tested positive for COVID-19 through PCR testing. Kim Sejeong has tested positive for COVID-19 through a rapid antigen test as a pre-emptive test and eventually received positive result via PCR testing. KIM SEJEONG is fully vaccinated, having received her 2nd COVID-19 immunization shot, and is currently in self-quarantine to focus on her recovery."

"Inevitably, `SEJEONG's SESANG Diary' which was set to take place on March 26th, has been postponed as a result of the recent tum of events. We will follow up with more detail regarding this matter through a different announcement. We wish to apologize to all fans who had been waiting for the fan meeting and request your understanding, and we will ensure that our company prioritizes Kim Sejeong's health and safety. We send out our sincerest apology for creating concern," the statement concluded.

A Business Proposal is a story of a woman who attends a blind date disguised as her friend with the goal of never seeing the man again. But when she realizes her date is the CEO of the company she works at and is dead-set on marrying her, ghosting is no longer an option. Based on a popular web novel that has been adapted into a webtoon, A Business Proposal is a romantic comedy about an office employee who goes on a blind date with her company’s CEO in place of a friend while hiding her identity. Ahn Hyo Seop will star as chaebol heir Kang Tae Mu, who has everything from looks and brains to wealth and business savvy. Meanwhile, Kim Sejeong will star as ordinary food researcher Shin Ha Ri, who stands in for her best friend and chaebol heiress Jin Young Seo (Seol In Ah) at a blind date with Kang Tae Mu.

The series stars Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Min Kyu, and Seol In A in the lead roles. On the work front, Ahn Hyo Seop was last seen in 2021 drama Lovers of the Red Sky. Kim Sejeong, on the other hand, was last featured in the 2020 drama The Uncanny Counter. Kim Min Jyu was last seen in 2021 drama Snowdrop whereas Seol In A starred in Mr. Queen.

