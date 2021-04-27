Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.04.2021 | 10:57 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Breaking: Ekta Kapoor voluntarily edits out intimacy in same-sex series His Storyy

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Self-censorship has finally arrived in our entertainment industry. Ekta Kapoor whose serials have repeatedly been in the vortex of virulent protests for their prurient content has decided to clamp down her creative freedom

Breaking Ekta Kapoor voluntarily edits out intimacy in same-sex series His Storyy

In the new series His Storyy on a marriage going kaput after the husband is discovered to be in a relationship with a man, many of the intimate scenes between the two male actors have been left out on the editing table. A source reveals, “They had shot a lot more intimate scenes between Satyadeep Mishra and Mrinal Dutt. But finally decided to retain just a couple of kissing shots, and that too very discreetly done.”

Sources say the new code of conduct for the OTT platform is self-censorship. Why wait for trouble before clamping down on controversial content?

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor shares a glimpse of the steamy kiss between Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in Broken But Beautiful 3

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan was approached for Ayodhya…

Deepika Padukone roped in as the brand…

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai purchases duplex…

SCOOP: Did Deepika Padukone want Sanjay…

SCOOP: Salman Khan refuses to take money for…

SRK’s Pathan, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification