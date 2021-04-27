Self-censorship has finally arrived in our entertainment industry. Ekta Kapoor whose serials have repeatedly been in the vortex of virulent protests for their prurient content has decided to clamp down her creative freedom

In the new series His Storyy on a marriage going kaput after the husband is discovered to be in a relationship with a man, many of the intimate scenes between the two male actors have been left out on the editing table. A source reveals, “They had shot a lot more intimate scenes between Satyadeep Mishra and Mrinal Dutt. But finally decided to retain just a couple of kissing shots, and that too very discreetly done.”

Sources say the new code of conduct for the OTT platform is self-censorship. Why wait for trouble before clamping down on controversial content?

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor shares a glimpse of the steamy kiss between Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in Broken But Beautiful 3

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.