Last Updated 27.04.2021 | 11:05 AM IST

Satyameva Jayate 2 makers postpone John Abraham starrer amid Covid-19 crisis

India is witnessing the surge in Covid-19 cases amid the second wave. Amid the trying times, makers of Satyameva Jayate 2, which stars John Abraham in the leading role, have decided to postpone their Eid 2021 release.

On April 27, 2021, the official statement read, "In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen & patrons. Our film “Satyameva Jayate 2” will now release on a later date. Till then let’s keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves out of harm’s way. Jai Hind."

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film marks the return of Divya Khosla Kumar to the movies. Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar’s T-Series and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment, Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Gautami Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Sahil Vaid, Anup Soni among others.

Also Read: SCOOP: Want Mumbai Saga, KGF 2? Screen Satyameva Jayate 2 on Eid and not Salman Khan’s Radhe

More Pages: Satyameva Jayate 2 Box Office Collection

