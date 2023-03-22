comscore

Anubhav Sinha reveals why he removed PM Narendra Modi's voice-over from new Bheed trailer; speaks on being called "anti-national": "Every film goes through various such challenges"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anubhav Sinha reveals why he removed PM Narendra Modi's voice-over from new Bheed trailer; speaks on being called "anti-national": "Every film goes through various such challenges"

en Bollywood News Anubhav Sinha reveals why he removed PM Narendra Modi’s voice-over from new Bheed trailer; speaks on being called “anti-national”: “Every film goes through various such challenges”

 Anubhav Sinha was asked why he opted to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s voice-over from the new trailer which was recently re-uploaded.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After the roaring first look creating a stir on social media and a teaser announcing the power-packed star cast, the trailer of Anubhav Sinha's Bheed was released earlier this month. The film depicts the hard-hitting reality of social disparity at times when borders were drawn within the country. However, it was also met with backlash and the trailer was removed from YouTube. A few days ago, a new trailer was unveiled with some edits. From the same, the talk about the comparison between the situations of migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown to the partition of India was removed. Also, India’s Prime Minister Modi’s narration was altered.

Anubhav Sinha reveals why he removed PM Narendra Modi’s voice-over from new Bheed trailer; speaks on being called “anti-national”: “Every film goes through various such challenges”

Anubhav Sinha reveals why he removed PM Narendra Modi’s voice-over from new Bheed trailer; speaks on being called “anti-national”: “Every film goes through various such challenges”

In an interview with Indian Express, Anubhav Sinha was asked why he opted to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s voice-over from the new trailer which was recently re-uploaded. He said, “There are more changes in the trailer, but this makes more news for you. Every film goes through various such challenges. Let’s talk about Bheed the story. I don’t want to distract people from the story of Bheed, as its way more interesting.”

Anubhav even addressed the online backlash over the trailer and being called “anti-national” after the first teaser compared the COVID-19 lockdown to the partition of India in 1947. He said, “Yes I have heard I am anti-national before. I do hear it for most of my films. But it didn’t surprise me. I love India, I love the original idea of India. Anybody who loves India more than I do, I respect that person. I’m trying to do my best as a lover and I’m sure even they’ve done their best as lovers of the country.”

Produced by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, Bheed is set to release in cinemas on the 24th of March 2023.

