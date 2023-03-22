comscore

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal to release in theatres on October 6

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures.

Post their successful innings with Chhichhore (which bagged National Award for best Hindi feature film), Filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari announced their next project, Bawaal, featuring Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor. Having kept the excitement intact with the constant progress of the film, the makers have announced the theatrical release date of the film, 6th October 2023.

The announcement was made on the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi. "My second association with Sajid sir and a rather intriguing one #BAWAAL starring @Varun_dvn & #JanhviKapoor will hit the theatres on 6th Oct 2023," Nitesh Tiwari wrote on Twitter.

The award-winning producer-director duo are collaborating forces yet again for Bawaal, which will have the fresh pairing of Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space with each other for the first time. An absolute entertainer for the masses, the movie will draw crowds to the theatres with its superlative content!

Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor talks about her late mother Sridevi, “I’ve grown up learning from her taste in films”

More Pages: Bawaal Box Office Collection

