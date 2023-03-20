The trailer of Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed was released earlier this month to a hard-hitting response. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur and Dia Mirza, the film is about the hardships faced by a section of the people because of the lockdown imposed in 2020 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trailer of Bheed, however, was removed from YouTube, a few days after it was released. But recently, it was re-uploaded on the video-sharing platform after some alterations. The line about the comparison between the situations of the daily labourers with those who faced the partition of India has been removed. Also, there is a change in the narration in the background.

Interestingly, Bheed has been shot in a black and white format by Sinha. He was pleasantly surprised when his team agreed to his decision.

Speaking about his choice of colour, the filmmaker recently told IANS, “I got this idea while we were all working in Alibaug. At first, I was scared to share the idea with the team because I thought it would be rejected, but to my surprise, everyone liked it. I was apprehensive about how people would react to this film which is black and white when the trailer was about to be released because people are not used to seeing it. People made Mughal-e-Azam in colour for today’s time but we were doing the complete opposite. But I believe films are made with your heart. And this film is exactly that.”

Bheed is all set to release in cinemas on March 24.

