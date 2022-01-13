comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.01.2022 | 9:55 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Ajay Devgn starrer Kaithi remake titled Bholaa, goes on floors today 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Back in early 2020, it was announced that Ajay Devgn headline the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi. He had taken to his Twitter account to share the news which read, “Yes, I’m doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021.” Though the pandemic delayed the hopes for it be shot and released last year, it has finally gone on the floors on January 13, 2022. The remake will be produced by SR Prakashbabu and Reliance Entertainment.

Ajay Devgn starrer Kaithi remake titled Bholaa, goes on floors today 

The title of the remake is out and it is being called Bholaa. The shoot began on Thursday morning. Given the COVID-19 situation in the country, the set will be minimum unit set. The actor was personally looking into the pre-production and scripting and the film promises to be a masala entertainer.

Ajay Devgn starrer Kaithi remake titled Bholaa, goes on floors today 

Kaithi released in 2019 which was an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film was headlined by Karthi alongside Narain and Dheena. It is produced by S. R. Prakashbabu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures and co-produced by Tiruppur Vivek under the banner Vivekananda Pictures.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn finishes patchwork of Thank God; shoot of Sidharth Malhotra co-starrer now complete

More Pages: Bholaa Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sandeepa Dhar turns 'Apsara' for B Praak and…

Shreya Ghoshal is all set to release her…

ONEUS’ Leedo and Xion to take time off due…

Kim Kardashian gets sued by cryptocurrency…

Priyamani roped in as brand ambassador of…

Kanye West's advisor reveals the rapper is…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification