Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has tested positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday, Sutapa took to her Facebook account to grieve for Irrfan’s aunt, Mumani Saab who recently passed away. In her solace message, Sutapa also shared an update on her Covid-19 diagnosis.

Sutapa wrote, “When you hear it’s positive just as you open your eyes I was rest assured it’s going to be a negative day. Mumani Saab!! She was one of the rare people I always found smiling..she left us for the forward journey today. Irrfan loved her , the most simple uncomplicated beautiful woman I knew.”Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un'' Alvida mumani Saab your calling me shutoba will forever ring in my ears ..staying in the same city I could not even go see her one last time as I was tested positive what testing times are these. Please pray for her she was a good soul Indeed!!”

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji on Tuesday shared that he has tested negative for the virus after testing positive for Covid-19 on January 1. Taking to Twitter, the Begum Jaan director wrote, “I have finally tested negative for Covid. Thank you all for the get-well-soons, worried queries and even the random death wishes (will recommend voodoo dolls next).”

I have finally tested negative for Covid. Thank you all for the get-well-soons, worried queries and even the random death wishes (will recommend voodoo dolls next ) — Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) January 11, 2022

Fighting the Virus! pic.twitter.com/amEGH6HPTp — Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) Ja nuary 7, 2022

In recent times, many celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19 including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Madhur Bhandarkar, Maanvi Gagroo, Prem Chopra among others.

