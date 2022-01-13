comscore

Mouni Roy to marry Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Popular actress Mouni Roy, who extensively works in movies, television and digital space, is tying the knot with her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar. The actress and her Dubai-based business boyfriend are set to get married at a beach in Goa on January 27.

Mouni Roy to marry Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27 

According to a report in a publication, a five-star resort W Goa has been booked as the wedding venue. It will be a sea-facing wedding. The invites for the wedding have started to go out and guests have been requested to be remain tight-lipped about the upcoming nuptials. The guests will have to abide by COVID-19 protocols and carry their vaccination certificates.

Mouni Roy's close friends and choreographers Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty are rehearsing for a dance bash which will be held on January 28. Among the guests that have been invited to wedding, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Aashka Goradia are few names.

Mouni Roy has been in a steady relationship with Suraj Nambiar since 2019 but has remained tight-lipped about the same.

ALSO READ: Harshvardhan Rane, Mouni Roy and Meezaan Jafri to star in Sanjay Gupta’s sports drama

