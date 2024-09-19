Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has reportedly acquired a luxurious new apartment in Mumbai, adding to his already impressive real estate portfolio. According to a Bombay Times report, this property is located close to his father Amitabh Bachchan's iconic bungalow, Jalsa, in Juhu. The newly purchased apartment is part of an upscale development offering stunning views of Juhu Beach.

Abhishek Bachchan buys property near Jalsa two months after purchasing six flats in Borivali: Report

The Latest Addition to Abhishek Bachchan's Real Estate Portfolio

This new purchase comes shortly after Abhishek Bachchan made headlines for buying six flats in Mumbai's Borivali area. His recent acquisition marks his growing interest in high-end properties across the city. According to reports, the Bachchan family already owns five bungalows in the Juhu area and holds apartments in new developments due to their close relationship with a well-known builder. However, the latest apartment has been constructed by a different reputed developer, as per the report.

It's also noteworthy that Akshay Kumar, a fellow Bollywood actor, has invested in the same property. However, details regarding the payment for Abhishek Bachchan's new apartment remain undisclosed.

Previous Purchase in Borivali

Abhishek Bachchan's latest property purchase follows his significant investment in Oberoi Sky City, Borivali, just two months ago. According to property registration records obtained by Zapkey.com, he spent a substantial Rs 15.42 crore on six apartments in the prestigious Oberoi Realty project.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the sports drama Ghoomer, co-starring Saiyami Kher. Fans can next expect to see him in the highly anticipated Housefull 5, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Chitrangada Singh. Apart from Housefull 5, he is also working on an untitled project with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, which revolves around a father-daughter duo navigating their daily lives. In addition, Amitabh Bachchan recently confirmed that Abhishek Bachchan has been cast as the antagonist in King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

