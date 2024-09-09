Makers of Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer host the film’s special screening at Indian Film Festival of Alberta; Shabana Azmi joins Saiyami in Canada

A year after its release, Ghoomer continues to win hearts as it was recently screened at the Indian Film Festival of Alberta in Canada. The film, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, has has impressed the audiences due to its compelling story and brilliant performances. Adding to the excitement, veteran actress Shabana Azmi joined Saiyami Kher at the festival to witness the film’s ongoing success.

Saiyami Kher’s emotional reaction

Reflecting on the film’s reaction at the festival, Saiyami Kher shared her excitement, saying, "Ghoomer has been the most special experience of my life. It's truly overwhelming to see how Ghoomer is still making noise even a year after its release. The film’s powerful story and the emotional connection it has built with audiences are what keep it alive. I'm so happy that viewers continue to shower love on my character, and it’s a privilege to be a part of something so special."

Shabana Azmi joins the celebration

Shabana Azmi, who has always been a prominent figure in cinema, flew to Canada alongside Saiyami Kher to attend the screening. Their presence at the event added a touch of star power to the festival and further highlighted the significance of Ghoomer in the international film community.

Directed by R. Balki, Ghoomer tells a heartfelt story of resilience, passion, and the triumph of the human spirit.

