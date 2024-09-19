With many actors being associated with the highly ambitious Singham Again, another name has been added to the list. Salman Khan, best known for his police officer role of Chulbul Pandey in the Dabangg series, is expected to be a part of this upcoming cop-action entertainer. Buzz is that, like several other actors, Salman too will be seen in a cameo, and we wonder if the actor will be sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn adding to the list of the films they have done together like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and London Dreams.

In an exclusive report shared by Zoom on Thursday, it has been reported that although Salman Khan was not sure of the special appearance, it was Rohit Shetty who convinced him to do it. Furthermore, the reports asserted that Khan not only decided to do the character without any questions, but he has also shot for the said appearance. It is being said that his role will be inspired by his famous Chulbul Pandey character and this piece of news has definitely got fans excited since a Singham – Dabangg crossover is definitely something they would like to witness on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Singham Again is riding high on expectations since the film is said to bring together an extensive ensemble cast. While Ajay Devgn plays the titular Singham aka police officer Bajirao Singham, the film will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan as his wife Avni Bajirao Singham. The film will also feature Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist with Jackie Shroff playing a key role too. Interestingly, Jackie’s son and renowned actor Tiger Shroff too will be making a special appearance as audiences will be introduced to ACP Satya in this new Singham franchise film. Furthermore, it will also present Lady Singham in a brief appearance, essayed by Deepika Padukone – who plays IPS officer Shakti Shetty.

With such an interesting star cast coming together for the first time, Singham Again becomes one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Despite rumours of a delay, makers have insisted this Rohit Shetty Copverse action-drama will be released in the festive season of Diwali and will be clashing with Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

