Padmaavat makers cover Deepika Padukone’s midriff in ‘Ghoomar’ after CBFC raises objections

Puritanism in the arts just acquired a new definition with Deepika Padukone being asked to cover up in the ‘Ghoomar’ song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati now entitled Padmaavat. Apparently the shots of Deepika’s tummy peeping out of her elaborate ghagra-choli during the ‘Ghoomar’ dance number were found to be “unbecoming” for the character the Royal Queen that the actress plays in Padmaavat.

“The CBFC’s Examining Committee asked the film’s producers — the director was not present during the censor screening — to remove the shots where her stomach was visible. However such editing would have disturbed the smooth choreographic flow of the elegant dance number. The director preferred to conceal Deepika’s belly through computer graphics,” says a source present at the screening.

The film has been re-submitted to the CBFC with the modifications asked for. But it is yet to get its censor certificate. Giving details on the CBFC’s viewing of Padmaavat, a source says, “The screening and the discussion post the screening went on from 5 pm till almost 2 am. CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi was present. The historians and royal representatives raised many objections. But the board members of the CBFC found nothing objectionable in the content. They recommended a ‘U/A’ with minor modifications.”

The Padmaavat producers have made the recommended modifications and re-submitted the film to the CBFC. But the censor certificate is yet to be given to the producers. Given the volatile and menacing scenario it is unlikely that that the film will actually release on January 25.