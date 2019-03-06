Varun Dhawan to LEAVE Street Dancer 3D shoot on March 11 for Kalank (Details inside)

Varun Dhawan is on a roll. He is one of those actors who have successfully bridged the gap between either being an art film actor or a commercial hero. After consistently delivering hits at the box office, he has his hands full this year with Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama Kalank which he has completed filming, and Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D which has gone on the floors a while back.

Currently, he is in an intense 40 day schedule in London with Shraddha Kapoor but he still is making sure that he comes back for the Kalank’s first look on March 11. Call this riding on two horses but Dhawan is an expert in this so we are not complaining at all. Kalank also has Alia Bhatt opposite him along with Aditya Roy Kapur – Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit – Sanjay Dutt. Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. It has been shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chanderi and Kargil.

On personal front, it is rumoured that Varun Dhawan is now all set to get married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal very soon. It is reported that while Varun and Natasha are comfortable dating and are very secure in their relationship, their parents want them to tie the knot soon and there is pressure building for them. Varun has not yet come out in open about his impending wedding but has confirmed on Koffee With Karan that he wants to settle down and be a parent soon.

Varun Dhawan’s last release was Sui Dhaaga– Made In India with Anushka Sharma.

