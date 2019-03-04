Varun Dhawan’s birthday wish for his childhood buddy, Shraddha Kapoor, is so special!

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have been friends since the age of 6. The two have always shared a very special bond and are now co-stars! Its adorable how these two have practically grown up together and are now doing what they love the most – acting! They have already worked in the second instalment of the ABCD franchise, and are now all set for the third one. The stars have recently returned to India after completing their London’s shooting schedule for Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D.

With Shraddha Kapoor celebrating her birthday today, most of her co-stars and friends took to their social media accounts to wish her a happy birthday. However, the one wish that caught our eye was Varun Dhawan’s! With their recent trip to London, there were a lot of moments that left us in awe. The duo even posed for adorable pictures for Valentine’s Day. From teasing Shraddha with his massive glass of milkshake, to twerking on the streets of England, the BTS of their schedule was just adorable. Varun posted a picture on his Instagram where he is posing with Shraddha with an adorable Snapchat filter and we are gushing over it! VD captioned the picture as, “Happy birthday @shraddhakapoor. Ur such a beautiful person that you just make everything better.i am so happy that we have been friends since we were 6 and now somehow we Get to work and make a kickass fun film together. Love uuuuu chirkut ❤️ we all miss u #teamsd3”

We don’t know about you, but his nickname for SK is just love! Take a look at the picture.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is also shooting for Chhichhore with Sushant Singh Rajput and that is where she celebrated her birthday. Sushant also surprised his co-star on the sets of the film. As for Varun, he is going to be seen starring in Kalank with Alia Bhatt.

