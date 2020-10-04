Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A day ago, According to India Today, Dr. Sudhir Gupta of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), who was re-evaluating the forensic report with a team of doctors, said, "Sushant death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out."

A team of four doctors from AIIMS was appointed to study the forensics reports and little amount of viscera that was available. According to NDTV, "Sources said that AIIMS Panel has completed the examination and closed the file after giving conclusive medico-legal opinion in this case and the CBI is corroborating the report with their investigation." The sources have told NDTV that AIIMS had dismissed the theories about strangling and poisoning.

The report further stated that CBI is likely to continue its probe into abetment to suicide as Sushant Singh Rajput's family had filed a case with Bihar Police against Rhea Chakraborty and others. "All aspects are still open in the probe, if any evidence comes to light proving otherwise, Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder) will be added, but nothing has come up in 45 days of probe," the sources told NDTV.

It further reveals that according to circumstantial evidence, it was a case of suicide. Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant’s sister, is not keeping an eye on CBI investigation. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out. Folded hands #AllEyesOnCBI."

The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out. ???? #AllEyesOnCBI pic.twitter.com/xuEoMkmGCV — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 4, 2020

They re-examined the reports with a 20 percent viscera sample that was available. The forensic agencies also examined the two hard disks, a canon camera, laptop, and two mobile phones. The findings of AIIMS hospital are the same as Cooper Hospital where Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy was conducted.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

