Ram Kapoor, the popular television and film actor, has once again found himself in the middle of a social media storm after his recent comments comparing the success ratio between overweight men and women in the entertainment industry went viral. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Kapoor used the example of actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani, which has sparked widespread criticism online.

Speaking about the challenges faced by overweight actors, Ram Kapoor said, "She was my size as a woman and probably more successful than me. It's just that she left earlier and that was Smriti Irani. When she started Kyunki Saas (bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) to when she ended, she was huge. See the first year of Kyunki and the last year of Kyunki, she's as big as I am. But equally successful." He further added, "It will be difficult for another guy to do it, I agree. But Smriti did it; she did it with all that weight."

The actor’s remarks were quickly picked up by a Reddit account, which shared excerpts from the interview, leading to an intense backlash from users. Many slammed Kapoor for what they viewed as an unnecessary focus on Irani’s weight rather than her talent and contributions.

One user commented, "Did he explicitly take her name? It seems like he wants more attention for his weight loss whichever way possible. Attention Whore Alert." Another wrote, "Weightloss has made his mind go cuckoo." Others pointed out, "Has he considered the possibility that Smriti Irani, for all her flaws, is a better actor than he is? Not to mention, the target audience of Ekta Kapoor's serials being women, the female leads, for obvious reasons, were seen as more relevant. Smriti Irani's greater success and popularity has less to do with her size and more to do with the fact that she was the one the audience identified more with."

Some also highlighted the immense pressure Irani faced during the show’s peak, with one user saying, "She had two kids while doing the show and didn’t have time to lose weight. She’s said that she literally had to come back to shoot like two days after having a kid." Another noted, "Yes, and Ram Kapoor of all people should remember how thin she was considering they literally starred opposite each other in Kavita."



A particularly scathing comment read, "Ram Kapoor wants to be cancelled so bad."

This latest controversy comes shortly after Kapoor faced heavy backlash for trivialising sexual assault during the promotional activities of his web-series Mistry, which led to his removal from all promotional activities of the JioHotstar show, despite him playing the lead role. As social media continues to criticise Ram Kapoor’s repeated missteps, the actor has yet to respond to the fresh wave of backlash.

