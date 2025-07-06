The long-awaited Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, which had been delayed for various reasons, is finally set to begin shooting in January 2026. Confirming this development, a source told Subhash K Jha, “Yes, there’s been a delay—but it couldn’t be helped. Ranveer Singh, who replaced Shah Rukh Khan in the franchise, had to deal with a wave of online trolling for ‘daring’ to step into SRK’s shoes. Farhan and Ranveer mutually decided to lie low and let the heat die down. Ranveer also needed time to physically and mentally prepare for the role, which requires rigorous martial arts training.”

Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 finally gets rolling: Ranveer Singh – Kiara Advani to shoot from January 2026, Priyanka Chopra may return

The source further added, “After that, Kiara Advani—who was signed on to replace Priyanka Chopra as the female lead—got pregnant. Farhan had to halt the film’s progress due to her changed circumstances. To add to that, Farhan got deeply immersed in his own acting schedule for the intense war film 120 Bahadur, where he plays Major Shaitan Singh. That film is scheduled to release on November 21, 2025.”

Now, with all hurdles cleared, Don 3 is finally ready to roll. Shooting begins in January 2026, with a targeted December 2026 theatrical release.

And here’s the most exciting part—the source hints at a major surprise, “There is a possibility that Priyanka Chopra may return to the Don franchise.”

