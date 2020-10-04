Bollywood Hungama

Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die pushed to 2021, new release date announced 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the stupendous success of Knives Out, actor Daniel Craig is set for his last outing as James Bond in the upcoming actioner, No Time To Die. The 25th film in the Bond franchise was supposed to release in April, this year. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to postpone the film to November. Once again, the film has been postponed and now will release in 2021.

Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die pushed to 2021, new release date announced 

According to the official website 007, the statement read, "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year."

In No Time To Die, James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die will now release on April 2, 2021.

ALSO READ: Grammy winner Billie Eilish drops dramatic theme song for James Bond film No Time To Die

