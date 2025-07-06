Dhurandhar first look out: Ranveer Singh-starrer CONFIRMED to arrive in theatres on December 5; take a look inside Aditya Dhar’s world

On the occasion of his 40th birthday, actor Ranveer Singh received a special cinematic tribute as the makers of Dhurandhar unveiled the first official asset from the highly anticipated film. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar brings together a powerful ensemble cast and marks Singh’s next big theatrical release after a brief hiatus from the big screen.

The first look video opens with R. Madhavan’s intense voiceover: “Bahut saal pehle kisi ne mujse kaha tha, ‘Pados mein rehte hain, godde bhar ka zor laga lo, bigaad lo jo bigaad sakte ho.’ Bigaadne ka waqt aa gaya hai.” His words set the tone for the gripping, politically charged world of Dhurandhar — a world on the brink of chaos.

What follows is a blood-soaked, fierce visual of Ranveer Singh — his face scarred and smeared in red — exuding a dangerous calm. The mood is reminiscent of his menacing turn as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, with the same haunting eyes and restrained fury. Singh delivers just one line in the teaser, but it lands with weight: “Ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon.”

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, a line-up that has already generated considerable buzz. This is director Aditya Dhar’s second major film after the 2019 blockbuster URI: The Surgical Strike, which earned him acclaim for both scale and storytelling.

Interestingly, the first look video also confirmed that the film will be released on December 5, 2025. It is worth noting that Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report on the Ranveer Singh starrer's release date. It will clash with Prabhas' The Raja Saab.

