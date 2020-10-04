Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.10.2020 | 10:57 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

BREAKING: Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renée all set to make her acting debut with Suttabaazi

Bollywood News
ByFenil Seta

Sushmita Sen is having an eventful 2020 it seems. Her digital debut in the thrilling web series Aarya was very well received. And now her daughter Renée is all set to make her acting debut! The 21-year-old actress is entering the world of cinema with a film titled Suttabaazi. The shooting for the film commenced yesterday.

BREAKING Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renée all set to make her acting debut with Suttabaazi

As per reports, Suttabaazi is set in the lockdown period and focuses on a mother and daughter who are at odds with another in a conservative household. The makers have promised that Suttabaazi will explore the theme of women empowerment. The role of the rebellious daughter is essayed by Renée Sen. Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra, meanwhile, play her parents. Komal Chhabria has worked in films like Padmaavat, Shakuntala Devi, Mardaani 2 etc. Rahul Vohra, on the other hand, is memorable for playing the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s colleague Vinod in Swades.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Suttabaazi Day 1

A post shared by kªƁǝǝƦ khuƦªƝª (@kabeerkhuranaofficial) on

Suttabaazi marks the feature film debut of director Kabeer Khurana. The filmmaker since a few days has posted several pictures of the film’s pre-production and shooting process. As per reports, Suttabaazi is likely to release directly on a digital platform.

BREAKING Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renée all set to make her acting debut with Suttabaazi

Just last month, Sushmita Sen posted a heartwarming post on Renée’s 21st birthday, on September 4 on Instagram. 5 years ago, in an interview to a newspaper, Sushmita had revealed that since she was a baby, Renée was a clear that she wants to be an actress and that she loves camera. Sushmita had also added that she has always supported her. Her only condition was that she has to get a degree as ‘everyone needs a shield to protect them’. Sushmita had also revealed in this interview that Renée also has a beautiful voice and she has been training since she was 2 ½ years old. It now remains to be seen if Renée Sen makes her singing debut in her first flick as well.

Also Read: 8 Dialogues from web series and originals that went viral

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar requests media to show…

Mukesh Khanna to revive Shaktimaan for…

“Please stop being so gullible” – Farhan…

Kareena Kapoor Khan roped in as the brand…

Ravi Kishan gets Y+ security after receiving…

Vivek Agnihotri pays tribute to dying folk…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification