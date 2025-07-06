In the wake of growing media speculation around Bhushan Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh’s professional relationship, sources close to T-Series have categorically denied a series of misleading reports that claim the producer influenced decisions related to actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s involvement in upcoming projects — most notably Border 2. Recent articles alleging that Bhushan Kumar used his industry clout to either ban or reinstate Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming film Border 2, amidst the latter's recent controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3. Some reports even claim that Kumar has vowed not to work with the actor in the future.

No ban, no blacklist: Inside the real story of Bhushan Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh’s Border 2 controversy

However, a highly placed source close to the development has now spoken out, dismissing these claims as completely fabricated and devoid of truth. “Bhushan Kumar has never used his influence in the manner being suggested in these stories. These are baseless allegations. He continues to work on Border 2 and there has been no decision—past or present—taken to manipulate casting based on any agenda or external controversy,” the well-placed industry source stated.

The controversy around Diljit stems from Sardaar Ji 3, which has been mired in political and social backlash. While this has sparked a parallel debate in media circles about whether the fallout led to his exclusion from Border 2, insiders maintain that casting decisions were made purely based on creative requirements and timelines, not political or personal motivations.

Furthermore, reports suggesting that Bhushan Kumar has decided to sever ties with Diljit Dosanjh post-Border 2 are also being denied. “No such declaration has been made. Bhushan is currently focused on delivering Border 2 as a major cinematic experience and has not issued any statement—formal or informal—regarding ending future collaborations with Diljit,” the insider emphasized.

This marks the third narrative that has surfaced recently alleging that Bhushan Kumar wielded his influence to affect Diljit’s position in Border 2, possibly even lobbying for him. The source rubbishes this completely, calling it a manufactured story with no basis in reality. “There is a difference between online noise and official decisions. Bhushan Kumar has always maintained a professional approach when it comes to casting and film development. These stories are speculative at best, and damaging at worst,” the source added.

At a time when misinformation can quickly snowball into a full-blown crisis, sources close to the production house urge the public and media to verify facts and wait for official announcements before jumping to conclusions.

As it stands, Border 2 continues to be in production under T-Series, with Bhushan Kumar fully involved in the project’s progress. Neither T-Series nor Bhushan Kumar has released any statement confirming or denying Diljit Dosanjh’s future participation in upcoming ventures, suggesting that the matter is being handled internally and professionally—without the dramatics falsely portrayed by recent media reports.

