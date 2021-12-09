comscore

Last Updated 09.12.2021 | 5:40 PM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput gets a beautiful tribute in the opening disclaimer in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Bollywood News
By - Fenil Seta

Abhishek Kapoor turned director with Aryan (2006) but his filmmaking career got a new lease of life with Rock On (2008). He then made Kai Po Che (2013), which was the debut film of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Both enjoyed working with each other immensely due to which they reunited for Kedarnath (2018). In between, they also tried to collaborate for Abhishek’s Kashmir saga Fitoor (2016) but that did not materialize. Nevertheless, both Kai Po Che and Kedarnath were successful ventures and that both were fond of each other was very much visible.

Hence, it was a shock for Abhishek, just as it was for many others, when the actor had an untimely demise on June 14, 2020. He has since then given interviews and made several posts on social media wherein he opened up on Sushant and how much he misses him. As recently as 2 days ago, Abhishek Kapoor uploaded a picture with Sushant from Kedarnath sets with a beautiful message to mark the third anniversary of the film.

Abhishek Kapoor’s next Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, releases tomorrow, that is, December 9. Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput would be in for a surprise to see that in the opening disclaimer, Abhishek has given a tribute to the deceased actor. A slate before the starting of the film displays Sushant’s picture with the text ‘In loving memory of…Sushant Singh Rajput’. The birth date and death date of the actor is mentioned along with the words ‘Stay Interstellar’, which is something Abhishek had also written in his post immediately after the actor’s demise.

Earlier in this year, on Sushant’s birth anniversary on January 21, Abhishek Kapoor’s gesture had similarly won hearts. He and his producer wife Pragya Kapoor planned a plantation drive in memory of the actor. They planted as many as 1,000 trees, a wish that featured in Sushant Singh Rajput’s bucket list that he had shared in 2019.

Also Read: Here’s why Aamir Khan is credited under ‘Special Thanks’ in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

