Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is all set to release tomorrow, that is, December 10 and from the trailer, it is evident that it is a very unconventional love story. It also goes into the taboo zone but then, Ayushmann Khurrana is known for doing films dealing with such topics. As the film gears up for a theatrical release, we have learnt that under the ‘Special Thanks’ credit in the beginning of the film, superstar Aamir Khan has found a mention.

A source told Bollywood Hungama the reason behind it, “In a crucial scene in the film, Ayushmann Khurrana’s character Manu goes through an episode of Aamir Khan’s acclaimed TV show ‘Satyamev Jayate’. The makers were keen to use the footage from one of the episodes. When the makers contacted Aamir and requested him for approval, the star was more than happy and graciously allowed them to use the said footage in the film. The makers were touched by this act and hence, they decided to credit him under ‘Special Thanks’.”

The source further added, “The footage is from the third season of Satyameva Jayate”

Besides Ayushmann Khurrana, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui also features Vaani Kapoor. It is directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

