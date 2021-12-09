One of the main reasons people come to Twitter is to keep informed about their interests and be entertained. Over the years, Twitter has become an essential part of people’s entertainment journey and experience, connecting them to their favourite artists and people who care about the same things. Entertainment conversations on the service aren’t limited to just films and television, but also cover cultural topics like fandom, fashion, and so much more. Actor Sonu Sood won praise for his humanity and kindness in the midst of the pandemic. The actor’s contribution to COVID-19 relief in India inspired millions across the country, with people showering him with gratitude. People also connected on Twitter to talk about the exciting slate of released and upcoming movies this year. He become the most-tweeted-about actor in 2021.

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, among other films, drove conversations making him the second-most tweeted-about actor in Bollywood in 2021. Following him is Salman Khan whose Diwali release Antim - The Final Truth also kept Twitter timelines lit up. People tweeted about Shah Rukh Khan as he battled turmoils in his personal life amid Aryan Khan's arrest. While he continue to stay in the headlines, he became the fourth-most-tweeted-about actor from Bollywood in 2021.

On the fifth position, Amitabh Bachchan continued to amuse fans with his witty takes and Tweets that inspired conversations across the year. He is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 which is also in conversations amongst Twitterati.

