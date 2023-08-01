Director Farhad Samji has handled some of the biggest films of recent times like the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey (2022) and Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023). Both films got panned and Farhad was held responsible for their debacles. Just before the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, it came to light that he has been assigned as the director of Hera Pheri 3. It led to a lot of backlash. The criticism grew after Farhad’s web series, Pop Kaun, dropped on Disney+ Hotstar. Akshay Kumar’s fan clubs came out in huge numbers on Twitter and trended ‘Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri’. After the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, there were reports that the makers of Hera Pheri 3 were contemplating dropping Farhad from the film.

SCOOP: Farhad Samji is still a part of Akshay Kumar-starrer Hera Pheri 3; all set to direct the much-awaited comic caper

However, sources claim that Farhad has been retained in the comic caper. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Contrary to certain reports, Farhad Samji was never ousted from Hera Pheri 3. Yes, the makers did think about it but they never went ahead with it.”

The source continued, “The makers realized that his films and show suffered as the writing was not up to the mark. Otherwise, his direction is fine. He’s a rare director in today’s times who understands commercial cinema and how to make grand, big-scale films. If he’s equipped with a first-rate script, nothing can stop him from coming up with a thorough entertainer. Acchi script ke bina toh bade bade directors fail hue hai. Hence, Farhad was retained. The script of the film is shaping up well and it is expected to be one of the biggest openers of Bollywood or maybe, Indian cinema.”

The original star cast of Hera Pheri – Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal – will feature in the third part as well.

In April 2023, when Bollywood Hungama had exclusively asked Farhad Samji about the ‘Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri’ trend and whether he was unfairly targeted, he had said, “Firstly, when the film has not even been officially announced, toh kaun hai yeh log? Secondly, you used two words in your question and I’d like to highlight them – ‘unfair’ and ‘target’. We try our best. If anyone has any problem, then we’ll try to rectify it by making better movies and by writing better punches. Our intention is to appeal to audiences of all kinds and provide them with a film that has a combination of romance, masala, action, comedy etc. God has been very kind right from my writing days, and it continues as I turned director. Housefull 4 (2019) is the biggest hit of Akshay Kumar. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022; co-written by Farhad) is such a huge success if we take into account the ROI. Ab iske aage kya bolne ka?”

