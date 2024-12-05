Pushpa 2 – The Rule Movie Review: PUSHPA 2 – THE RULE is a wildfire entertainer.

Pushpa 2 – The Rule Review {4.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil

Director: Sukumar

Pushpa 2 – The Rule Movie Review Synopsis:

PUSHPA 2 – THE RULE is the story of a smuggler and his confrontation with a ruthless cop. After the events of the first part, Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) continues to grow and thrive. He decides to expand the business and hence, woos an international client, Hamid (Saurabh Sachdeva). Hamid demands a high amount of red sandalwood and agrees to pay an insanely high amount. But he also demands for the largest consignment ever. Pushpa uses all his contacts to ensure that the client’s needs are met. However, he faces several challenges. SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) has gone all out to stop Pushpa’s activities. Srinu (Sunil) and Daksha (Anasuya Bharadwaj) also come out to halt Pushpa due to past enmity. They try to influence the syndicate and provoke them to oust Pushpa. On top of it, Pushpa is still mocked by Mohan (Ajay) for being an illegitimate child. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Pushpa 2 – The Rule Movie Story Review:

Sukumar’s story is terrific. Sukumar’s screenplay, like the first half, is full of top-notch dramatic and action scenes. Srikanth Vissa’s dialogues are hard-hitting and the Hindi translation is very good.

Sukumar’s direction is splendid. The director had a challenge in hand as the previous part had become a sensation. Hence, the sequel had to at least match, if not go beyond the predecessor. In this regard, Sukumar comes out with flying colours. He organically takes the story forward and peppers it with loads of drama, action, emotion, and above all, swag. The film is very lengthy but one won’t mind as every scene screams mass. Moreover, the treatment this time is more Pan-India, which adds to its appeal.

On the flipside, despite no boring scene in the film, the film does feel lengthy in places. Secondly, the scene of the female character being harassed by the kidnappers is treated in 90s style and is not in good taste. Lastly, the end credits roll very quickly. It seems like it was added just for the heck of it and is unfair on the part of the hundreds of people who worked tirelessly on the film.

PUSHPA 2 – THE RULE begins with a rocking entry sequence of the protagonist and it’ll be loved by the masses. Pushpa’s decision to change the Chief Minister is amusing and this whole track is memorable. His scenes with Shekhawat also stand out, especially at the intermission. Post interval, two songs appear back-to-back but one doesn’t mind as a lot happens in this juncture. Srivalli’s outburst is clapworthy. The way the female character is harassed in the kidnapping scene is slightly distasteful. However, the action scene thereafter is out of the world and will lead to a frenzy in cinemas. The finale is emotional and the film ends with the promise of a third part.

Pushpa 2 – The Rule Movie Review Performances:

Allu Arjun is outstanding to say the least. He takes his performance a few notches higher compared to the first part and ensures that audiences get their money’s worth. Rashmika Mandanna is a revelation this time. She proves that she’s a fine performer and also has great comic timing. Fahadh Faasil gets lot more screen time and he rocks the show. He speaks a lot through his expressions, which adds to the film’s entertainment quotient. Saurabh Sachdeva is fine in a cameo. Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj are over the top but it works for their respective characters. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari (Keshav) and Rao Ramesh (Siddappa) leave a huge mark. Ajay, Kalpalatha (Pushpa’s mother Parvati), and Pavani Karanam (Pushpa’s niece Kaveri) lend able support. The actors playing Bicha Reddy, Jakha Reddy, Bugga Reddy, CM Narsimha Reddy and MP Pratap Reddy also do well. Sreeleela is sizzling in the item song.

Pushpa 2 – The Rule movie music and other technical aspects:

Devi Sri Prasad’s music is not of chartbuster variety but the songs are well picturized. ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ is massy while ‘Peelings’ is catchy. ‘Angaaron’ comes at a great point. ‘Kissik’ is again well shot and will be seen in a different light when one understands the context of its lyrics. There’s one more song, ‘Maha Kali’ which is sure to become a talking point. Devi Sri Prasad’s background score is in sync with the film’s theme.

Miresłow Kuba Brożek’s cinematography is award worthy especially in the action scenes. Peter Hein, ‘Dragon’ Prakash, Kecha and Navakanth’s action sets new benchmark, especially in the climax. S Ramakrishna and Monica Nigotre’s production design is appealing while Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma’s costumes are rich. VFX is superior. Navin Nooli’s editing is appropriate.

Pushpa 2 – The Rule Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, PUSHPA 2 – THE RULE is a wildfire entertainer with mass appeal, blending intense action, gripping drama, and emotional depth. Allu Arjun's unmatched swag elevates the film, making it a must-watch for fans and audiences alike. At the box office, the historic craze and record-breaking advance bookings will lead to an earth-shattering box office. It holds the potential to create new benchmarks and emerge as an all-time blockbuster. Don’t miss.