Actress and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) MP Kangana Ranaut is once again at the center of controversy following her comments on the suicide of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash. The tragic incident, which involved Subhash leaving a 24-page note accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment, has ignited a nationwide conversation about mental health and marital disputes.

Kangana Ranaut's Controversial Statement

In her reaction to the incident, Kangana told PTI: "The entire country is in shock. His video is heartbreaking… Fake feminism is condemnable. Extortion of crores of rupees was being done. Having said that, in 99 per cent of marriage cases, it’s the men who are at fault. That’s why such mistakes also happen."

Her statement, particularly the claim that "men are at fault in 99 per cent of marriage cases," has drawn sharp criticism online, with many accusing her of insensitivity.

Social Media Backlash

Kangana’s remarks have reignited the debate around gender roles in marital disputes and the consequences of societal pressures. While some have supported her critique of “fake feminism,” others argue that her generalization does little to address the nuances of individual cases.

One user wrote, "Worst person to take feedback, she herself is a tormentor.. 99.99% of her cases are her faults." Others debated the implications of her comments in light of the ongoing investigation into Subhash's death, which highlights serious allegations of harassment against his wife and in-laws.

Details of the Bengaluru Techie’s Death

Atul Subhash, a techie working at a private firm in Bengaluru, was found hanging at his residence on Monday. According to police reports, his 24-page death note detailed harassment by his wife and her relatives, including allegations of financial exploitation. The case has brought attention to the mental health struggles faced by individuals in toxic relationships and the legal complexities surrounding such accusations.

