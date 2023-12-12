If sources are to be believed, the singer-actress will soon be joining the reality show, which features Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal as the judges.

Last weekend, on Saturday, Sony Entertainment Television’s popular singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 14 was seen 'Celebrating Raj Babbar' and the actor himself arrived to be one of the guest judges along with his Nikaah co-star Salma Agha. Salma, who is not only an actress but also a popular singer, seems to have won the hearts of not just contestants but also the show makers. We hear that the veteran artist is now in talks with Indian Idol makers for being a permanent judge on the show.

EXCLUSIVE: Salma Agha in talks to become the judge of Indian Idol

For the unversed, Indian Idol 14, which currently features Shreya Ghoshal and Kumar Sanu as the judges, had Salma Agha joining them along with Raj Babbar for one of the episodes as the guest judge. A source close to the actress revealed, “Salma Agha recently appeared as their special guest for one of the episodes. The makers found her quite entertaining, and they revealed that the episode even got a superb response. So now, they are keen on having her as one of the judges on the panel as she will be seen joining Shreya Ghoshal and Kumar Sanu. The confirmation is still awaited but definitely talks are on with her.”

Salma Agha, who explored her musical skills since her childhood, made her Bollywood debut in 1982 with Raj Babbar starrer Nikaah. Not only did she play the female lead, but she also sang several of the film's songs herself. She was nominated for the Filmfare awards that year in both the Best Actress category and the Best Female Playback Singer category. It was for her singing that she won the Filmfare Best Female Playback Award. She is also known for her role in Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki (1984) opposite Mithun Chakraborty, and for her song ‘Come Closer’ from the same film.

Also Read: Indian Idol: Karisma Kapoor gets emotional after hearing a contestant’s rendition on Raj Kapoor’s ‘Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.