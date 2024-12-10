The Kapoor family is gearing up to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor on December 14. To honor his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema, the family is hosting a film festival dedicated to showcasing his iconic works. Ahead of the grand event, members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Saif Ali Khan, traveled to New Delhi on Tuesday to personally invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the celebrations.

Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Saif Ali Khan travel to Delhi to meet PM Modi ahead of Raj Kapoor Film Festival

Early Tuesday morning, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport, dressed in traditional attire. Accompanying them were Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, who joined the family in extending the invitation.

For the occasion, Alia Bhatt opted for a red saree, while Ranbir Kapoor looked sharp in a black bandhgala. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor chose elegant salwar kameez, while Saif Ali Khan donned a jacket over a classic kurta-pajama ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

The Raj Kapoor Film Festival, organized by PVR INOX Limited in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation, will take place from December 13 to 15. The retrospective is set to be one of the most expansive ever held in honor of Raj Kapoor’s cinematic legacy. It will screen his timeless classics in 101 theatres across 34 cities in India.

The festival aims to bring Raj Kapoor’s masterpieces back to the big screen, allowing audiences to relive the magic of his artistry. Known as a trailblazer in Indian cinema, Raj Kapoor’s influence continues to resonate through the generations of Kapoors who followed him, including Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and now stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also Read: Randhir Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor honor Raj Kapoor’s centenary with emotional tributes: “His timeless stories continue to inspire”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.