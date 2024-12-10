comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 10.12.2024 | 2:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pushpa 2 - The Rule Baby John Jaat Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Imtiaz Ali’s next with Triptii Dimri and Fahadh Faasil titled Idiots of Istanbul: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Imtiaz Ali’s next with Triptii Dimri and Fahadh Faasil titled Idiots of Istanbul: Report

en Bollywood News Imtiaz Ali’s next with Triptii Dimri and Fahadh Faasil titled Idiots of Istanbul: Report
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The excitement is palpable as reports suggest that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is venturing into a new genre with a quirky romantic comedy titled Idiots of Istanbul. While the project is yet to be officially confirmed, speculation is rife that the film will bring together Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri.

Imtiaz Ali’s next with Triptii Dimri and Fahadh Faasil titled Idiots of Istanbul: Report

Imtiaz Ali’s next with Triptii Dimri and Fahadh Faasil titled Idiots of Istanbul: Report

Fahadh Faasil’s Bollywood Debut?

Rumors have been circulating about Fahadh Faasil making his Bollywood debut with this Netflix original. Known for his exceptional performances in Malayalam cinema and recent Pan-India hits like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Aavesham, Fahadh is said to be in advanced talks with Imtiaz Ali.

A report by Pinkvilla quotes a source close to the development saying, "It’s a quirky title, as Imtiaz Ali is switching genre from intense romance to a slice-of-life romantic comedy.  The story demands a title like Idiots of Istanbul, as the two key characters are on a journey to the largest city of Turkey. The character trait also warrants the casting of a powerhouse of talent like Fahadh Faasil, and the actor is also excited to embark on a ride with Imtiaz Ali and team.”

The project is expected to begin production in early 2025, with a tight three-month shooting schedule. Pre-production work has already started, and Imtiaz Ali is reportedly fine-tuning the script while completing location scouting. While fans eagerly await official confirmation, the buzz surrounding Idiots of Istanbul only adds to the anticipation for Imtiaz Ali’s next creative venture.

Speaking of the professional front, as mentioned above, Fahadh is currently seen in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. Meanwhile, Triptii’s last big screen project was Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She has an exciting lineup including a Vishal Bhardwaj film, headlined by Shahid Kapoor.

Also Read: Fahadh Faasil to make Bollywood debut with Triptii Dimri in Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial: Report

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Baby John trailer out: Varun Dhawan brings…

"Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein feels like a…

Netflix announces Black Warrant: Prison…

Ranbir Kapoor shares the status of…

Sanjay Dutt joins Tiger Shroff starrer…

Ranbir Kapoor confirms Animal 2 is in the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification