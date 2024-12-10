The excitement is palpable as reports suggest that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is venturing into a new genre with a quirky romantic comedy titled Idiots of Istanbul. While the project is yet to be officially confirmed, speculation is rife that the film will bring together Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri.

Imtiaz Ali’s next with Triptii Dimri and Fahadh Faasil titled Idiots of Istanbul: Report

Fahadh Faasil’s Bollywood Debut?

Rumors have been circulating about Fahadh Faasil making his Bollywood debut with this Netflix original. Known for his exceptional performances in Malayalam cinema and recent Pan-India hits like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Aavesham, Fahadh is said to be in advanced talks with Imtiaz Ali.

A report by Pinkvilla quotes a source close to the development saying, "It’s a quirky title, as Imtiaz Ali is switching genre from intense romance to a slice-of-life romantic comedy. The story demands a title like Idiots of Istanbul, as the two key characters are on a journey to the largest city of Turkey. The character trait also warrants the casting of a powerhouse of talent like Fahadh Faasil, and the actor is also excited to embark on a ride with Imtiaz Ali and team.”

The project is expected to begin production in early 2025, with a tight three-month shooting schedule. Pre-production work has already started, and Imtiaz Ali is reportedly fine-tuning the script while completing location scouting. While fans eagerly await official confirmation, the buzz surrounding Idiots of Istanbul only adds to the anticipation for Imtiaz Ali’s next creative venture.

Speaking of the professional front, as mentioned above, Fahadh is currently seen in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. Meanwhile, Triptii’s last big screen project was Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She has an exciting lineup including a Vishal Bhardwaj film, headlined by Shahid Kapoor.

Also Read: Fahadh Faasil to make Bollywood debut with Triptii Dimri in Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.