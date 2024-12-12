Sai Pallavi SLAMS report on turning “vegetarian” for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, warns of legal action: “Cooked-up crappy story in the name of news”

Actress Sai Pallavi, who is set to debut in Bollywood with Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project Ramayana, recently expressed strong displeasure over a media report that claimed she turned vegetarian for her role as Goddess Sita. The report, published on Wednesday, claimed that the actress vowed to abstain from non-vegetarian food until the film’s shoot concluded.

Sai Pallavi Calls the Report Baseless

Sai Pallavi, known for her graceful screen presence and usually reserved demeanor regarding rumors, broke her silence on social media platform X. Refuting the claims, she wrote, "Most of the times, Almost every-time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives (God knows) but it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease; especially around the time of my films’ releases/ announcements/ cherish-able moments of my career!"

The actress further warned of legal consequences, adding, "Next time I see any 'reputed' page or media/ individual carrying a cooked-up crappy story in the name of news or gossip then you will hear from me legally! Period!"

Claims Surrounding Ramayana’s Cast

The media report claimed that Sai Pallavi traveled with her personal chef to ensure vegetarian meals, even when dining at restaurants. However, the actress dismissed these allegations as unfounded. This controversy comes after earlier reports suggested that her co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram, had chosen to abstain from alcohol and non-vegetarian food to align with the sanctity of his role.

Updates on Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is set to be released in two parts, with the first installment scheduled for 2026 and the second for 2027. Reports indicate that the shooting for the first part has already concluded, with the second part expected to commence soon. The film features an ensemble cast, including KGF star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

