Days after comedian and actor Sunil Pal claimed that he was kidnapped, actor Mushtaq Khan’s business partner Shivam Yadav has shared that the actor too was kidnapped on November 20. He claimed that Khan was invited to be a part of an awards show in Meerut. He said that once he landed in Delhi, he was taken in a car supposedly to Meerut for the show. However, he was taken somewhere near Bijnor and that’s how he realized that he was kidnapped. Dubey also claimed that Khan didn’t suspect anything initially because he was paid in advance to attend the show and was also provided with flight tickets.

Shivam Yadav told India Today digital, “Mushtaq sir and his family were completely shaken over what happened with him. However, he was always sure that he would file an FIR after he composed himself. Yesterday, I went to Bijnor and filed an official FIR. We have proof of the flight ticket, the bank accounts and even CCTV footage near the airport. He also recognises the neigbhourhood, even the house where he was kept. I think the police team will surely get the culprits soon.”

Yadav also claimed that the kidnappers tortured him for 12 hours and demanded Rs. 1 crore from him. They later were able to get Rs. 2 lakh from his and his son’s account. Yadav said that early in the morning Khan heard the azaan and realized that a mosque is nearby. He ran away to the mosque where he sought help from some people and returned home with the help of police.

Mushtaq Khan is best known for starring in Anees Bazmee’s iconic comedy Welcome and the recent blockbuster Stree 2.

Recently, Sunil Pal also claimed to have been kidnapped and released after he paid Rs. 7.5 lakh to the kidnappers. As Khan’s incident is similar to that of Pal, Yadav was asked if he thinks this is a new syndicate to kidnap celebrities. He said, “We had no clue about the case. After Mushtaq sir returned, we spoke about the incident with a few of our close friends. When Sunil's case was highlighted in the media, they informed us about the same. It is shocking that two public figures from the industry had to go through a similar ordeal. We hope there is awareness and protection in the future for everyone.”

The report also said that Khan will speak to the media in a few days.

