With the month of August starting today, the countdown for the release of Gadar 2 has begun. The film, which stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in pivotal roles, is all set to hit the screens on August 11, just four days before the big Independence Day holiday. With the release of the film nearing, some more details about the movie have come out.

CBFC clears Gadar 2 with UA certificate, the film is 170 minutes long

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that Gadar 2 has been passed by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) with UA certificate earlier in the day. The movie has a runtime of exact 170 minutes, which comes down to 2 hours and 50 minutes.

The trailer of Gadar 2 has increased the anticipation for the movie. Sunny Deol’s hammer scene from the promo has made heads turn. Director Anil Sharma spoke about that scene recently during the film’s trailer launch. He said, “There’s a scene involving Sunny Deol doing action with a hammer. Our team of 10-15 people were sitting one day. I asked them, ‘Jo Bollywood aur South ke bade bade hero hai, woh yeh scene karte toh kaise lagta?’ (If the big Bollywood and south actors had done the scene, how would it have looked?) They unanimously said, ‘Woh log karte toh bhi accha lagta lekin jaise Sunny sir lag rahe hai, waisa koi nahin lagta’ (They would have also looked good but not as good as Sunny sir)!”

The first film in the franchise Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which became a historic blockbuster, was about Tara Singh (Sunny) rescuing his wife Sakeena (Ameesha) by venturing into Pakistan. Gadar 2 will see Tara rescuing his son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma) from the clutches of Pakistan.

