Moana 2 (English) Movie Review: MOANA 2 has its share of funny and emotional moments.

Moana 2 (English) Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson

Director: David Derrick Jr, Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller

Moana 2 Movie Review Synopsis:

MOANA 2 is the story of a wayfinder and a demigod. A few years after the events of the first part, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) is now exploring other islands in order to find more people. One day, she gets a vision from her ancestor, the greatest wayfinder of her island, Tautai Vasa (Gerald Ramsey) that a powerful evil God Nalo wanted to power over the mortals. Hence, he sunk a mystical island, Motufetu. For the sake of the future of her island, she needs to revive Motufetu. Doing so will also end the chaos caused by Nalo. Hence, Moana sets on a journey and this time she’s joined by three more island residents. On the other hand, Maui (Dwayne Johnson) is also on the same mission, but he’s imprisoned by Nalo’s enforcer, Matangi (Awhimai Fraser). What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Moana 2 Movie Story Review:

Jared Bush, Dana Ledoux Miller and Bek Smith’s story is fascinating and tries to take the story forward organically. Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller’s screenplay has its moments but this time, the developments are slightly underwhelming. The dialogues lift the impact in several scenes.

David Derrick Jr, Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller’s direction is grand and simplified. MOANA’s first part was known for its vibrant grandeur, and they make sure that this aspect is enhanced in the sequel. The cute moments of the hen and the pig and the bond shared by the protagonist with her younger sister are adorable. Moana and her crew’s interaction with Kakamora takes the cake.

On the flipside, the goings on don’t have the same impact as last time. It is difficult to digest that Moana is so scared of the adventure, especially since she undertook a similar route in the previous edition. The entire track of Matangi and Moana look out of place and even the humour seems limited in many scenes. The climax also is okay as it’s abrupt. The makers even have a mid-credit scene this time with the promise of a third part.

Moana 2 Movie Review Performances:

Auliʻi Cravalho beautifully uses her voice and brings the character of Moana to life. Dwayne Johnson is highly entertaining and just apt for the role. Awhimai Fraser does well. Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda (Simea; Moana’s sister) is very cute. The others who leave a mark are Gerald Ramsey, Hualālai Chung (Moni; Maui fan), Rose Matafeo (Loto), David Fane (Kele; farmer), Temuera Morrison (Tui; Moana’s father), Rachel House (Sina; Moana’s mother), Rachel House (Tala; Moana’s grandmother).

Moana 2 movie music and other technical aspects:

Mark Mancina, Opetaia Foaʻi, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear’s music is one of the USPs. The songs that work big time are ‘We’re Back’, ‘Beyond’, ‘What Could Be Better Than This’, ‘Can I Get a Chee Hoo?’ and ‘Get Lost’. The background score is in sync with the film’s theme.

Ian Gooding’s production design is spectacular. The animation, as expected, is top-class. Jeremy Milton and Michael Louis Hill’s editing is slick.

Moana 2 Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, MOANA 2 has its share of funny and emotional moments but is a bit underwhelming compared to the first part. At the box office, the film will have some advantage due to no competition, popularity of the franchise and Cinema Lovers Day.