Anurag Basu has admitted that he should have avoided asking “vulgar and sexually explicit questions” to a Super Dancer contestant. In an interview with E-Times, the filmmaker said that he understands how “embarrassing” the incident was for the contestant’s parents and that he should have been more careful in his questioning.

For the unversed, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had issued a notice against Sony Pictures Networks asking the channel to remove the episode from all platforms immediately. The NCPCR said that the questions were “inappropriate and disturbing” and that they were not meant to be asked to children.

During his conversation, Basu told said the portal that he believes a line should be drawn while asking questions to contestants and that it is important to be cautious while interacting with children. He asserted, “I will not defend this because I understand how embarrassing this was for the parents, and I am a father of two kids myself.”

Basu further added, “Super Dancer is a kids’ dance reality show, and children often say things innocently. We shoot with them for hours, and they say so many things, which are sometimes not in anyone’s control. I agree that I should not have directed the conversation towards something that led the contestant to say things that embarrassed his parents.”

While concluding his take on the matter, Basu explained that he believes a line should be drawn while asking questions to contestants and that it is important to be cautious while interacting with children.

