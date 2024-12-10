Indian cinema has once again proven its immense popularity in 2024, with several films breaking records and captivating audiences both domestically and internationally. Google’s Year-in-Search report has revealed the most-searched Indian films of the year, with Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar, and Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail emerging as the top contenders, sparking widespread conversations and trends across social media platforms.

Stree 2, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD dominate Google’s Most Searched Indian movies of 2024; full list revealed!

Stree 2 Claims the Top Spot

The horror-comedy Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor in a leading role, took the crown as the most-searched Indian movie of 2024. The film, a highly anticipated sequel, captivated audiences with its blend of spine-chilling horror and comedic moments, making it a fan favorite. Stree 2 successfully maintained the legacy of its predecessor, keeping viewers engaged with its engaging storyline and strong performances.

Prabhas Dominates with Two Films

Prabhas had an outstanding year, making waves with two films on Google’s most-searched list. Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi epic featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, secured the second spot. The film’s breathtaking visuals, captivating storyline, and powerful performances made it a significant player in the sci-fi genre, drawing global attention.

Meanwhile, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, produced by Hombale Films, ranked 9th on the list. The action-packed film broke numerous records at the box office, and its gripping narrative and high-octane action sequences were a massive hit with fans. The excitement around the sequel is already palpable, as audiences eagerly await what comes next in the Salaar saga.

Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail Inspires Audiences

Another standout film was Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail, which earned the third spot on the list. The film’s inspiring storyline, which follows the journey of a young man facing the challenges of academic pressure, struck a chord with viewers across the country. 12th Fail received widespread acclaim for its heartfelt performances and its poignant message, making it one of the year’s most impactful films.

Other Notable Films on the List

Laapataa Ladies, which is India’s official entry for the Oscars, secured the fourth position. The film earned global praise for its engaging narrative and cultural significance. Similarly, Teja Sajja’s superhero adventure Hanu-Man and Vijay Sethupathi’s intense drama Maharaja also made their mark, ranking fifth and sixth, respectively.

The Malayalam thriller Manjummel Boys took the 7th spot, impressing audiences with its gripping storyline. Thalapathy Vijay’s action-packed drama The Greatest of All-Time secured the 8th position, while Fahadh Faasil’s entertaining Aavesham rounded out the top 10.

