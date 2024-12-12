The much-awaited film Pushpa 2 – The Rule was released exactly a week ago, Thursday, December 5, and it has fulfilled all the expectations. It had a record opening and continued to do blockbuster business despite inflated ticket rates. Last week, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to inform that the 3D version of the Allu Arjun starrer will be available in cinemas from the second week of the film, that is, December 13 onwards. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that those who want to catch the film in 3D will have to wait a little longer.

EXCLUSIVE: No 3D version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 – The Rule in the second week as well

A multiplex source told us, “There will be no 3D version available in cinemas from the second week as well, as planned. The theatres have opened the bookings for the second weekend in the normal 2D version and IMAX 2D and 4DX versions.”

The source continued, “We haven’t been given any reason for it. However, there are murmurs that probably in the fourth or the fifth week, the makers plan to release the 3D version. It might give another incentive to the fans of the film to watch the film wearing 3D glasses. This move would hopefully lead to a jump in collections.”

Last week, Bollywood Hungama reported that Pushpa 2 – The Rule’s 3D release was cancelled in its release week as the 3D print was not ready. The decision to do so was taken on December 3, that is, 2 days before release. By then, many theatres across the country had started selling tickets for the 3D version. These theatres then played the film in 2D and refunded the 3D glass charges to those patrons who had bought tickets for the 3D show.

Besides Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 – The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It is directed by Sukumar and is the sequel to the sleeper super hit Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 (2021).

