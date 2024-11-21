Wicked (English) Movie Review: WICKED is a visually stunning musical fantasy.

Wicked (English) Review {2.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

Director: Jon M Chu

Wicked Movie Review Synopsis:

WICKED is the story of friendship. In the land of Oz, Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) lives in Munchkinland with her father, Governor Thropp (Andy Nyman) and paraplegic sister Nessarose (Marissa Bode). Elphaba's mother died while giving birth to Nessarose. Elphaba has green skin and hence, her father detests her and she also finds it difficult to adjust socially. She realizes that she has certain magical powers. Nessarose gets admission in the prestigious University of Shiz. Elphaba goes to drop her sister to the university where she bumps into Glinda Upland (Ariana Grande), a popular young woman who wants to be in the good books of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), the Dean of Sorcery at Shiz University. But Madame Morrible, instead, sets her eyes on Elphaba especially when the latter accidentally performs magic. The Dean asks Elphaba to secure an admission in Shiz and as luck would have it, her roommate is Glinda. Both are as different as chalk and cheese. Meanwhile, strange developments happen at the University and in Oz. The animals, who could talk, are being forced to go silent and leave their professor jobs. Elphaba decides to help. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Wicked Movie Story Review:

WICKED is based on the musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. The story is fascinating and rich with some interesting characters. Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox's screenplay is entertaining and ensures that the songs are organically woven into the narrative. The script, however, moves at a sluggish pace. The dialogues are funny and witty.

Jon M Chu's direction is supreme. He handles the grandeur and the musical element with panache. The USP of the film is the friendship that develops between the two girls and it makes for a nice watch. Their dance sequence before the intermission is memorable. The track of Doctor Dillamond (Peter Dinklage) also stands out big time. The film ends on an intriguing note and leaves viewers curious about what the sequel will be all about.

On the flipside, the biggest issue of the film is its run time. At 160 minutes, it’s too lengthy. The story hardly moves in the first hour as the makers spend their time introducing and developing characters. A few songs also act as roadblocks. Lastly, though the film is all set to open with a bang in the home market, its buzz is limited in India.

Wicked Movie Review Performances:

Cynthia Erivo performs ably. It’s a difficult role but she pulls off it without making it seem like much of an effort. However, it is Ariana Grande who steals the show with her antics, singing, cuteness and performance. Michelle Yeoh, as always, is dependable. Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero Tigelaar) has a late entry but dominates the show. Marissa Bode and Ethan Slater (Boq) lend able support. Jeff Goldblum (Wizard Of Oz) leaves a mark in a small role. Andy Nyman and Keala Settle (Miss Coddle) do well. Peter Dinklage and Sharon D Clarke (Dulcibear) do a good job with their voiceovers.

Wicked movie music and other technical aspects:

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz's music is one of the biggest highlights of the film. A few songs that stand out for their composition, choreography and picturization are 'Dancing Through Life', 'Popular', 'Loathed', 'One Short Day' and 'Defying Gravity'. A few songs, however, seem out of tune in some places. The background score does justice to the fantasy element.

Alice Brooks's cinematography is stunning. Paul Tazewell's costumes are appealing and can become a rage, a la BARBIE [2023]. Nathan Crowley's production design adds to the visual beauty. The VFX is out of the world. Myron Kerstein's editing is weak.

Wicked Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, WICKED is a visually stunning musical fantasy. However, due to the long length and limited buzz among the Indian audience, the film might struggle to accumulate the collections that it deserves.