Netflix has unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, a riveting documentary chronicling the journey of India’s trailblazing and iconic music sensation. From his meteoric rise to fame to his sudden disappearance and subsequent struggles, the documentary peels back the layers of Honey Singh’s life to reveal the man behind the angrezi beats and controversies, all the way to his comeback.

Directed by Mozez Singh and produced by the Oscar-winning Sikhya Entertainment, the documentary features never-before-seen moments from the rapper’s personal and professional life, including heartfelt accounts from his family, friends, and collaborators. With this honest and deeply personal portrayal, the trailer offers a glimpse into Honey Singh’s rise as the pioneer of desi hip-hop and Punjabi pop music, the struggles that forced him into hiatus, and his fight to reclaim his space in the ever-evolving music industry.

Honey Singh shares , “For years, there have been countless conjectures about me in the media, and I have never really shared my side of the story. This documentary is the right opportunity to tell my story. My fans have always stood by me, even in my absence, and for that, I am eternally grateful. This docu-film on Netflix goes beyond the spotlight to reveal the real me — the highs, the lows, and everything in between. I'm excited to finally share my journey with the world.

Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Producers, Sikhya Entertainment said , "Documenting a career as colourful as Yo Yo Honey Singh’s has been an extremely memorable journey for our crew along with Netflix, it was fascinating to discover how little we knew about the real person behind the stage name. True to the spirit of a docu-film, we’re excited to share the untold aspects of the journey of one of India’s most beloved music icons—there’s hardly anyone who hasn’t grooved to at least one of his songs, and now is the time to get to know the real him, unfiltered. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Mozez Singh, who brings his vision and empathy to bring an unfiltered glimpse into the life of the undisputed king of music - introducing audiences to the real story behind India’s most heard voice. It’s equally exciting to return to Netflix, where our last docu-film was embraced with so much love across the globe."

Director Mozez Singh added , “It has been a privilege to make this film. Honey has given me unprecedented access into his life and the fact that he has trusted me with his story has been a real moment of truth for me, not just as a filmmaker but as a human being too. I’m very proud of FAMOUS and I hope the world will love watching it as much as I have loved making it. And lastly, a big thank you to Netflix and Sikhya for the opportunity and to my editor Deepa Bhatia for supporting my vision.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous premieres on December 20, exclusively on Netflix.

