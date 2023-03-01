Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Atrangi Re, speaks about her films that did not perform well.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan made a remarkable debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial, Kedarnath in 2018. In fact, her second outing, Simmba, also performed well at the box office. However, her last big screen release, Love Aaj Kal, and other OTT releases, Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re, failed to meet the audience's expectations. Recently, the actress opened up about giving flops during a conclave.

As per a report by Easter Eye, addressing the same, the 27-year-old actress asserted, “As an actor, we learn a lot every day. And our journey also involves the same. I always try to learn something or the other. But I also feel that I have made some mistakes. I have done such films, which have not been loved by the audience. But then again, this is my age to make mistakes.”

She further explained, “Also, I feel that it’s important to fall down to get up every time. And I have had my own set of setbacks. Moreover, I have learned that making mistakes is a part of the journey and I think I have to make allowance for that.”

Coming to the professional front, Sara was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. The film received a mixed response. She has a bunch of projects in her kitty, including Gaslight, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and Metro In Dino. A few weeks back, Sara started preps for filmmaker Homi Adajania’s next project, Murder Mubarak.

