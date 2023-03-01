comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.03.2023 | 3:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Amitabh Bachchan to headline Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom thriller drama Section 84

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Amitabh Bachchan to headline Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom thriller drama Section 84

en Bollywood News Amitabh Bachchan to headline Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom thriller drama Section 84

This film will mark Amitabh Bachchan and Ribhu Dasgupta’s third collaboration together after the critical success of Yudh & Te3n.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta’s next film, a courtroom drama thriller, Section 84, in association with Jio Studios, will star the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. This film will mark Amitabh Bachchan and Ribhu Dasgupta’s third collaboration together after the critical success of Yudh (Indian Television thriller miniseries released in 2014) & Te3n (released in 2016).

Amitabh Bachchan to headline Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom thriller drama Section 84

Amitabh Bachchan to headline Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom thriller drama Section 84

Director Ribhu Dasgupta expresses, "I feel happy, blessed, and honored to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it."

Vivek B. Agrawal, Producer, Reliance Entertainment, says, “It’s an honour to have Mr. Bachchan on board in our next film and I'm thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in Section 84.“

Sameer Chopra, VP Marketing, Reliance Entertainment, says, “We are absolutely delighted to start work on Section 84. Mr. Bachchan’s unparalleled superstardom paired with Ribhu’s amazing storytelling craft would make Section 84 an incredible watch for audiences worldwide.“

Section 84 is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan shares a THROWBACK photo of himself from the 60s; fans find similarities with Abhishek Bachchan

More Pages: Section 84 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

TV actor Zeeshan Khan undergoes treatment…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets bruises while…

Saiyami Kher to essay the role of a…

Pankaj Tripathi gets angry with Azamgarh…

NEW SHOW on Sony Entertainment; Channel…

Salman Khan screens the first cut of Kisi Ka…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification